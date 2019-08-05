Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Firearms Minority of Use in Murders

Monday, 5 August 2019, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Sporting Hunters' Outdoor Trust

Firearms have become the victim of misplaced hysteria and knee jerk reactions following the tragic Christchurch mosque shooting by an alleged Australian terrorist says a hunting and environmental body. Laurie Collins of Westport and spokesman for the Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust said over the last decade, firearms had been used in only about 10% of murders.

He was responding to a Fairfax columnist Martin van Beynen who recently wrote that "the vast majority of owners of the now-prohibited firearms were responsible, law-abiding citizens who contributed to society and had done nothing to warrant draconian measures designed to prevent them owning particular firearms."

"They purchased their guns legally and believed the law would uphold their responsible ownership. After the shootings, gun enthusiasts and hobbyists were equated with redneck attitudes and nasty, racist opinions,” wrote Martin van Beynen.

Laurie Collins descrbed Martin van Beynen’s comments as "simply good, practical common sense in contrast to the knee jerk reactions from politicians and police spokesmen like the strident Chris Cahill.”

He reiterated that homicide statistics of the last decade showed firearms were involved in only one in 10 murders.

"Ninety percent were "other weapons” of which knives were no doubt well represented. Will we have buybacks n knives?” he said.

Government and non-government politicians, were not treating the causes among which were violence on television, video games and films and dubious pastimes like paint ball games that really were “pretend killing sprees.”



Society was increasingly mentally ill and politicians and policies were responsible.

"All the cyclical conversations, that go round and round in the same circles, will not make New Zealand a safer place. Banning of automatic weapons will also not make New Zealand a safer place. What probably would make New Zealand a better place would be politicians taking a course in democracy, because ignoring democracy will surely not make this country a better or a safer place,” sad Laurie Collins.

He said the alleged terrorist was not a New Zealander and the irregularities in his obtaining a firearm licence provoked questions about police competence.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Sporting Hunters' Outdoor Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions. The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 