Honest Dialogue Needs Time

Councillors Cathy Casey and Efeso Collins are concerned at the increase in police numbers overnight at Ihumātao.

Cr Casey said “Auckland Council unanimously supported a motion to bring all parties together to facilitate a peaceful outcome. The Prime Minister is also seeking a negotiated settlement.”

“We call on the Government to show good faith in their commitment to resolving the crisis by reducing the police presence.”

Cr Efeso Collins says "The increased police presence at Ihumātao is running roughshod over the Prime Minister's proclaimed desire to enter peaceful and honest talks. The cops need to be told to calm down and back off."

Both councillors remain hopeful that peaceful dialogue will prevail and continue to offer their support to ensuring this happens.

