Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maori unemployment down – its time to strengthen the economy

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

Maori unemployment down – its time to strengthen the economy: NZ Maori Council / Unemployment data released

“Now this obviously defies all those nonsense two bit economists out there that like to trade in the art of doom and gloom when it comes to data – my message to them is get off your hobby horses. Your mates lost the last election and all youre doing is feeding the negative. As for business and industry this is a clear indicator that the economy remains robust, we have an opportunity to grow and build and this also means addressing the underlying social issues related to long term unemployment.” Tukaki said

The New Zealand Maori Council has welcomed the release of the latest employment data showing that Maori unemployment is trending down and the overall unemployment rate is also down. Council Executive Director, Matthew Tukaki (who also the former head of the worlds oldest and largest employment companies, Drake International) has said the programs instituted by the Government are beginning to take hold and has also lamented on the state of business confidence in New Zealand:

“One of the first five top priorities of any Government needs to be employment with a targeted series of programs related to long term unemployed – that includes Maori. The fall to just below 8% should be welcomed by us all but we need to remain vigilant.” Tukaki said. Tukaki is also Chair of the Councils National Taskforce for Access to Industry and Employment.



“There are a couple of things we want to really see taking hold from here. The first is reducing longer term unemployment for Maori down to below 6% and then being on trend or just above the average for the general population rate and also investment in more programs shifting the dial – by that I mean seeing the net average wage per week amongst Maori rise and also the shift from our people being part of the low wage and low skill side of the economy to highly valuable skills and wage growth.” Tukaki said

“The programs run by Ministers Willie Jackson and Shane Jones to motivate and encourage our people into employment is being dove tailed by the growth in small business across the regions and provinces that really do reflect the investment being made.” Tukaki said

The unemployment rate was 3.9 per cent in the June 2019 quarter, down from 4.2 per cent in the March 2019 quarter, Stats NZ said. On the wages front, private sector wage inflation – including overtime - rose 0.8 percent in the quarter for a 2.2 per cent annual increase.

“Now this obviously defies all those nonsense two bit economists out there that like to trade in the art of doom and gloom when it comes to data – my message to them is get off your hobby horses. Your mates lost the last election and all youre doing is feeding the negative. As for business and industry this is a clear indicator that the economy remains robust, we have an opportunity to grow and build and this also means addressing the underlying social issues related to long term unemployment.” Tukaki said


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Reform Action: Expert Group To Steer Formation Of New Institute

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the members of the Establishment Board of a new kind of organisation that will provide both work-based and off-the-job vocational learning and training right across the country. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 