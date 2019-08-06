Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

We are holding you to account Jacinda

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 2:52 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

06 August 2019

Che Wilson, President of the Māori Party says the Government needs to do more than blow smoke at Police who continue to deploy tactics to create unrest at Ihumātao. “If the events of the last two nights at Ihumātao are a playbook for Crown Māori relations under this government, we’ve got a long way to go to live up to the promise of Te Ara Whiti.”

“The very name given to the glossy new government department Te Arawhiti suggests the building of a bridge between the Crown and Māori and yet the actions of Police are anything but that”, says Che Wilson.

“On Sunday night we saw Police attempt to block Ihumātao protectors from access to the maunga to conduct waerea, karakia and waiata. Last night reports and images show Police at Ihumātao knocking over Pania Newton who has been the embodiment of rangimārie and separating whānau from the frontline”.

“What is the state of relations between tangata whenua and the State when peaceful whenua protectors are subjected to the terror of Police bearing arms and growing in such numbers to create fear and incite unrest such as what we see at Ihumātao?”

“Where else are peaceful acts of protection by citizens in Aotearoa met by Police who claim to need to maintain peace and safety? Safety from what? All I have witnessed at Ihumātao is the showing of thousands of our people standing peacefully in solidarity to see the rightful recognition of Ihumātao as a heritage site. I am so proud of the protectors for maintaining rangimārie in the face of all that they are subjected to.”



“But what I’m not proud of is the Prime Minister’s media comments this morning justifying Police actions saying that there was a particular site that was subject to a court order that Police were concerned was going to be accessed. She also says that the solution should be a by Māori for Māori solution. That’s rich coming from her when it is the Crown that created this. How about she hold true to her word at Waitangi and take accountability for the injustices that continue to be perpetrated against our whānau at Ihumātao?”

This is history repeating itself with remnants of Parihaka and the Tuhoe raids and knowing the well documented impact this terror has had on our communities, I condemn the actions of Police. There is no place for State actions which cause intergenerational trauma on our people, and that is undoubtedly what the actions of Police at Ihumātao will do.”

“The threat of passive resistance surely cannot justify armed Police in growing numbers. Only on Saturday we were at Ihumātao when 800 Waikato Tainui joined Kīngi Tuheitia to recount the shared history of the Crown’s deliberate attempt to eliminate the people of Ihumātao and all of Tainui as staunch supporters of the Kīngitanga.”

“The question on the minds of communities throughout Aotearoa now will be what more does the State have planned at Ihumātao to subjugate the rights of our people at the expense of others?”

ENDS.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Reform Action: Expert Group To Steer Formation Of New Institute

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the members of the Establishment Board of a new kind of organisation that will provide both work-based and off-the-job vocational learning and training right across the country. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 