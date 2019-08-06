Shocking vision at Taumarunui as two horses are killed

The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses states “Horse racing is 21st century legalised cruelty; recently two horses died in one day at Taumarunui Racing Club, Rotorua. All in the name of entertainment and gambling”.

Assign was killed in Race 1 whilst being forced to jump obstacles (footage here 2:10). Not Usual Delight was injured and killed in Race 4 (footage here 0:25).

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Frances Baker said today, “We are opposed to horse racing and jumps racing in particular because of the inherent cruelty horses are subjected to. Every time a horse is forced to compete in a jumps race, he’s playing a game of Russian roulette- a game he cannot win. Every aspect of their life revolves around making money and as a result, their welfare is often compromised.”

"Last year, in NZ, four horses were killed as a result of breaking or fracturing their bones whilst forced to jump at high speeds. Only three months into the 2019 jumps season, we have already seen three innocent horses die from haemorrhages, heart attacks, and fractures. Including the flat racing deaths, that is a shocking 10 horses that have died on track so far this year. That’s 10 horses too many.”







“Jumps racing involves forcing horses to jump over obstacles at speed, with a human on their back, whilst having to run much longer distances than flat races."

“Jumps racing is nothing more than an abattoir with a winning post.”

“Thousands more thoroughbreds in NZ are getting killed on a yearly basis because of this cruel industry.”

“Even if they survive being repeatedly pushed beyond their limits, most are disposed of like a piece of rubbish. There is no retirement plan for racehorses.” She said.

“Horses are bred into a lifestyle that is completely unnatural to them. They are whipped and forced to run for their lives often sustaining injuries that can prematurely make them uncompetitive. “

“When no longer profitable, most are sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food just like so many foals that don’t have the temperament or the natural ability and don’t make it to the racetrack. “

“We want people to think twice about attending a racing event. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to for a good day out. It is not a party for the animals.”

“We are urging the racing industry to at the very least, ban jumps racing and implement a retirement plan for all racehorses, not just the ones that make millions in profit for their connections.”

“If you really care about animals, you shouldn’t be going to the races”

For More information: horesracingkills.com

