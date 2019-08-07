Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Has the Government Budgeted enough for health?

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 8:59 am
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

2019 Health Budget Analysis - Has the Government Budgeted enough for the health of New Zealanders?

CTU Economist and Director of Policy Dr Bill Rosenberg along with Lyndon Keene, Director of Policy and Research at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) have completed their detailed line by line analysis of the Governments 2019 health budget.

Rosenberg and Keene’s research in the lead up to the 2019 Budget estimating what funding was needed to maintain the same level of service as the previous year, can be viewed here: http://www.union.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/How-much-funding-is-needed-to-avoid-the-condition-of-the-Health-System-worsening-2019.pdf

"In summary, the Government has not budgeted enough. We have estimated that there is a shortfall of $134 million. There is not enough money in the 2019 Budget for the Government to fund the new services they have announced, increasing costs, population growth and the effects of an ageing population, when compared to the 2018 Budget," Rosenberg said.

"We welcome the boost given to primary mental health services, which have been neglected for far too long, costing people’s lives. However the new funding to the Health system will start slowly this year and we estimate that the existing DHB ring-fenced funding for specialist mental health services for people facing the most severe challenges received $55 million less than what it needed to cover cost increases, pay settlements and population growth. We are concerned that the services for people with severe mental health needs will continue to be under-resourced and we will continue to see crises within these specialist units at the cost of both people with severe needs and the staff who have to cope with insufficient resources to meet these demands," Rosenberg said.



Key findings:

- The Health vote operational funding in the 2019 Budget is an estimated $134 million behind what is needed to cover announced new services, increasing costs, population growth and the effects of an ageing population, compared to the 2018 Budget.

- District Health Boards (DHBs) received an estimated $139 million less than they need to cover increased costs and demographic changes during the year, and to fund new services.

- We estimate an accumulated funding shortfall in annual spending power of $1.6 billion between the 2009/10 and 2019/20 financial years. It means that in the next Budget the Government will need to find over $2.5 billion extra for 2020/21 if it wishes to restore the value of funding to the 2009/10 levels.

- Health Vote operational expenses are forecast to remain static as a proportion of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to last year, at 5.73 percent of GDP. If it had maintained the proportion of GDP it had in 2009/10, it would be $1.7 billion higher in 2019/20.

- Centrally managed national services such as National Disability Support Services, National Maternity Services and Public Health services together received $4 million less than what they needed to cover cost increases and demographic changes and to fund new services.

- National Mental Health Services received $73 million additional funding compared to the 2018 Budget, but DHB ring-fenced funding for specialist mental health services received $55 million less than what it needed to cover cost increases, pay settlements and population growth.

- The Ministry of Health was underfunded by $2.3 million and has had significant reductions in staff numbers since 2010.

- The pay equity settlement for care and support workers was funded $414 million, this year including Mental Health and Addiction Support Workers ($36 million) following their inclusion, agreed in 2018.

- Capital funding announced was $1,713 million, $460 million more than was announced in last year’s Budget, which in turn was almost double the amount announced in 2017.

The full report can be found here http://www.union.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Did-the-Budget-provide-enough-for-Health-2019.pdf

The Excel spreadsheet is here http://www.union.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Health-vote-2019-post-Budget.xlsx

ENDS


© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Reform Action: Expert Group To Steer Formation Of New Institute

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the members of the Establishment Board of a new kind of organisation that will provide both work-based and off-the-job vocational learning and training right across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 