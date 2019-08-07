Late Term Abortions Will Increase With Abortion Reform

7 August 2019

Family First NZ says that proposed abortion law reform will lead to more late term abortions, and radical abortion groups have no problem with abortions at any time for any reason.

“Currently the Crimes Act allows for an abortion after 20 weeks gestation only in exceptional circumstances. Official Information Act data provided by Statistics NZ show that 800 late term abortions have been performed over the last 10 years where there was no danger to the physical health or life of the mother - 91% of all late term abortions,” says Bob McCoskrie, National Director.

“The proposed bill means that late term abortions will be available to women if the abortion provider “reasonably believes the abortion is appropriate in all the circumstances,” having regard to the woman’s physical and mental health and wellbeing. This is a very broad subjective test.

“It is significant to note that the most extreme option which allows abortion on-demand up to birth with no statutory test is being lobbied for by radical abortion pressure group ALRANZ and Family Planning.”

“It is also interesting to watch the government try and dismiss the arguments for late term abortions. If its just a ‘health issue’, a ‘right to choose’, and ‘a foetus’ with no human rights, why are they so defensive about the unborn child being 15 weeks, 25 weeks or 35 weeks? It’s because they know the reality of humanity and biology,” says Mr McCoskrie.







Currently, late term abortions in New Zealand account for approximately 0.6% of all abortions. The most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on total abortions and late-term abortions suggests that approximately 1.3% of abortions are late-term. Late-term abortions constitute as much as 3% of all abortions in Colorado.

“This suggests that late-term abortions could double under a more liberal regime.”

(‘Late-term abortion’ is a term used to describe abortions from the second trimester of pregnancy onward. Some use this term for abortions performed from as early as 16 weeks (including the Law Commission).)

Independent polling of New Zealanders released last year found significant support for stricter time limits on abortion, including from those who generally support abortion. There was surprisingly small support for the current Crimes Act time limit being as long as 20 weeks, and overwhelming rejection of any extension to the limit as lobbied for by pro-abortion groups.”

“Social justice begins in the womb – whether at 20 weeks or at 35 weeks.”

