Māori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki Calls for Feedback

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency

7 Hereturikōkā 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Māori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki Next Phase, Calls for Feedback

The next phase of the national Māori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki is a hui on Monday, 19th August at the Novotel Hotel, Hamilton, to confirm the scope and purpose of the inquiry.

Following this, the Kīngitanga has invited Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and the inquiry governance group to attend Ngā Kawe Mate o te Motu at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Tuesday, 20th August, where the inquiry’s Terms of Reference will be presented.

The draft Terms of Reference are currently available on the Commissioning Agency’s website and the public is invited to provide feedback on this until submissions close on Friday, 16th August.

Following the confirmation of the Terms of Reference, the inquiry can then commence, with the aim of a final substantive report being published in early 2020.

“We were heartened by the turnout at the first hui and everyone’s valuable contribution,” says Merepeka RaukawaTait, Chair of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

“This second hui will keep the momentum going and allow us to move forward on this important ‘for Māori, by Māori’ inquiry."

The initial call for action came from Māori leadership concerned with the practice of tamariki removals by the State.

The response to this call was overwhelming, with the first hui – hosted by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency on 13th July – having to move to a larger venue to accommodate the many hundreds of registrations beyond the limit that exceeded the capacity of Ngā Whare Waatea Marae, the original venue.



The July hui was attended by whānau and highly skilled Māori from a variety of areas, including governance, researchers, clinicians and practitioners, who supported the call for a Māoriled inquiry and participated in wānanga to inform its scope and purpose.

The draft Terms of Reference is available on the commissioning agency’s website:
https://whanauora.nz/maori-inquiry/

Whānau are invited to share their feedback before Friday, 16 August 2019 by emailing
maoriinquiry@whanauora.nz

Māori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki Hui
Monday, 19 August 2019
1:00pm
Novotel Hotel Tainui, 7 Alma Street, Hamilton
If you have registered for the hui already please note confirmation of the time and venue.

You can register for the hui online https://maori-inquiry-into-oranga-tamariki-hui.lilregie.com/

ENDS

