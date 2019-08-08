National day of support for principals

8 August 2019

Primary and intermediate school staff and wider school communities around the country will show they stand with principals in a national day of support tomorrow.

School staff across New Zealand will be wearing green and are organising a range of activities to show their support for principals - from morning teas to street corner sign waving and school gate flyering.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart says principals stood alongside teachers and helped achieve their settlement, and now it's important that teachers show they are still alongside their principals.

"The day of support will be an opportunity for school staff and whānau to show they back their principals, and to say that if pay parity is fair for teachers then surely it's fair for principals too."

Primary and intermediate principals who are NZEI Te Riu Roa members rejected a collective agreement offer from the Ministry of Education in June that failed to give them parity with secondary principals, and they have been undertaking strike action since the start of July that has seen them disengage from the Ministry of Education.

The principals will meet at a series of paid union meetings next week to decide whether to escalate industrial action, or to consider any last minute offers from the Ministry of Education.

