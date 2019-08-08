Ban Ban Ban – Destroying The Kiwi Way Of Life

Ban Ban Ban. Labour And The Greens Are Hell Bent On Destroying The Kiwi Way Of Life.

The Conservation Department and it’s Minister Eugenie Sage are working away at the next ban. Disguised as a consultation proposal with a 1 years grace period we all know what that means. A ban is coming! The proposed restrictions on white bait fishing push that ‘ Kiwi Way of Life ‘ further back into memories of the past.

These days you can’t hunt anywhere as it has likely been poisoned with the animals often containing some residues of poison such as the pig eaten by the Indian family at Putaruru. Forests are devoid of deer and pigs and in some places have been deliberately wiped out.

Many fisherman find it hard to catch a fish because they have been scooped up by the big commercial fishing companies and sold to China. Kiwis can’t dredge for a scallops any longer as the scallop beds have been destroyed by commercial dredging. The average Kiwi rarely sees a crayfish these days. Gathering Tuatua is banned, campfires in the bush are banned. Eels are gone from some rivers due to pollution. Hundreds of once favourite trout rivers are now dead or struggling. Puha on the road edges is likely to have been sprayed with glyphosate and watercress from the river is full of 1080 poison. All my favourite wild plum trees have been cut down by DOC or the council as have wild apple trees. I can’t buy a sheep from a cocky or sell jam at the local market.

Owning a rifle for sport is going to be even more difficult in the future as is 4 wheel driving in the bush. Now the annual tradition of Whitebait. When will it ever end?

The gathering of poison free wild food is just getting so much harder maybe I will just have to buy all my meat and fish from the supermarket. Full of pesticides and growth hormones. That seems to be the long term plan.

We need people to seriously look at voting options next election and elect a party like the NZ Outdoors Party who understand the “Kiwi Way Of Life.” I for one are sick of academics who have never visited the countryside or never harvested from their environment constantly making my way of life impossible.

The whitebait ban might just be one ban too far! But I’m sure there will be others in the wings. The Green Agenda has us all in it’s sights sooner or later.

