Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Glass Packaging Forum welcomes Government’s decisive action

Friday, 9 August 2019, 10:17 am
Press Release: Glass Packaging Forum

Glass Packaging Forum welcomes Government’s decisive action to reduce waste to landfill

Friday, 9 August, 10.15am

The Government’s announcement that it is working towards co-designed and regulated product stewardship for a number of products, including packaging, is a huge step in the right direction for New Zealand’s war on waste, says the Glass Packaging Forum (GPF).

Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage today announced a consultation process will begin on the proposed declaration of packaging as a priority product, including glass beverage containers less than 4 litres in volume.

Packaging is one of six possible priority products announced by the Minister, alongside tyres, e-waste, refrigerants and other synthetic gases, agrichemicals and their containers, and farm plastics.

“The Glass Packaging Forum has more than 100 member brands, including New Zealand’s only glass manufacturer O-I, which voluntarily contribute levies directly towards the product stewardship of all container glass including beverage glass,” says GPF programme manager Dominic Salmon.

“The members of this very successful scheme which currently captures over 62% of the total container glass sold in New Zealand welcomes a level playing field where all importers, fillers and distributors of glass beverage containers will have to contribute to stewardship. This will mean we can expand our existing funding for infrastructure and projects that increase the quality and quantity of container glass available for recycling and help us achieve the goal of capturing 82% by 2024.”

“If the declaration of packaging, inclusive of glass beverage containers, goes ahead following the consultation period, then regulated product stewardship schemes will have to be set up, or voluntary schemes re-accredited under a regulatory framework. This will see all those involved in the supply chain take responsibility for their container glass at the end-of-life by being reused, repurposed or recycled,” says Dominic.

The Glass Packaging Forum currently manages New Zealand’s only accredited voluntary product stewardship scheme for glass bottles and jars; one of the country’s longest running schemes, having first been accredited in 2010.

“The Ministry has noted co-mingled recycling systems – where recycled material isn’t separated by type at source – exacerbates costs and reduces the recyclability and value of collected materials,” Dominic says.

“We agree that best practice for container glass collections is separated at source, similar to that introduced by Tauranga City Council earlier this year with help from a $165,000 grant from the Glass Packaging Forum.”

Dominic says the industry is seeing 40% to 45% loss of glass through co-mingled collections, affecting glass recycling rates, as well as contaminating other materials, such as fibre. “A regulated stewardship scheme will be even better resourced to reduce co-mingling through increased availability of targeted funding for effective collection systems. It will also support ratepayer’s kerbside collection services which is currently accessible to approximately 84% of New Zealanders.”

To date the GPF has awarded over $3.3 million in grants for projects which improve the quality and quantity of container glass available for recycling. “The grants are funded through voluntary levies paid by the GPF members who represent 85% of the market by packaging weight. The GPF also works with councils, recyclers and waste management companies to improve container glass recycling across the country through improvements in infrastructure, plant and equipment,” says Dominic.

Glass is a highly sustainable packaging material, with glass bottles and jars produced by the country’s only container glass manufacturer, O-I New Zealand, in Auckland containing 69% recycled glass. “This is a great example of the circular economy in action, right here in New Zealand,” Dominic says.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Glass Packaging Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

 

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 