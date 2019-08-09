Priority Product Announcement

Friday, 9 August 2019



“The Zero Waste Network is pleased with the government’s work plan announced today to advance mandatory product stewardship of tyres, lithium batteries, agrichemicals, e-waste, refrigerants and packaging. While similar consultation processes have been done several times over, we have confidence that this government is prepared to actually implement mandatory stewardship,” said Zero Waste Network Chairperson Marty Hoffart.



“We are backing this work because this government is building a track record for change, but it is critical that this plan is advanced rapidly. We don’t want to wait for yet another election to get some movement on waste. We don’t want mandatory product stewardship implementation to be held up by industry interests.”



“We have had more than a decade with no action on waste. New Zealanders are creating more waste than ever. It’s clear that voluntary industry stewardship schemes are inadequate to deal with the problem.”



“This is why public participation in the upcoming submission process is so important. While the Minister has the power to declare products subject to a scheme, it is industry that can decide the nature of that scheme.”



The Zero Waste Network will be developing a submission guide, which will be available on our website http://zerowaste.co.nz/ from the 26th August.



“Plastics are already the number one environmental concern of New Zealanders. The ban on single-use plastic bags is just the beginning. People want widespread and rapid solutions to environmental crises across the country: product stewardship schemes are an essential component of any genuine solutions to our mountains of waste.”



