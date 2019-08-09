Plastic Industry Ready to Work with Government

Plastic Industry Ready to Work with Government

[Auckland, 9 Aug 2019] The plastics industry association, Plastics New Zealand, has welcomed the Government’s announcement today regarding consultation on proposed priority products and priority stewardship scheme guidelines.

CEO, Rachel Barker, says “This consultation shows the Government is serious about dealing with our country’s waste issues. They are stepping up to provide the national leadership that manufacturers, retailers and consumers have been asking for.

Plastics NZ is looking forward to partnering with Government, and other key stakeholders, in the development of a circular plastics economy for New Zealand. Plastic is a valuable resource and should never end up in landfill, or our waterways. We support initiatives which will raise local collection and recycling rates, and increase New Zealand’s onshore recycling capabilities.

It is also pleasing to see the Government including all parties as responsible for effective product stewardship, including importers. It is vital for New Zealand’s future productivity that any stewardship schemes provide an even playing field for all parties and don’t disadvantage local manufacturers. End users also have an important part to play in ensuring the materials are circulating back into the system.

Plastics NZ will be working closely with its Members to ensure that the voice of the industry is heard during both consultation and during the co-design of product stewardship schemes. It is essential that New Zealand reaches solutions that provide the best outcomes, not just in terms of end-of life, but also regarding carbon footprint and overall environmental and economic impacts.”

Plastics NZ is the industry association providing a voice for its Members and supporting New Zealand’s plastics manufacturers, suppliers and brand owners to maximise their success in an environmentally, socially and economically responsible manner.





© Scoop Media

