Re-energised TOP Targets Environmental Vote for Election

Sunday, 11 August 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: The Opportunities Party

Re-energised TOP Targets Environmental Vote for 2020 Election


TOP is gearing up to contest the 2020 election with plans for a rebrand and a renewed focus on the environment.

At the Annual General Meeting today Leader Geoff Simmons stated “Some say we are in a Climate Crisis. Given our challenges with deteriorating water quality and loss of native species. I believe we are really in an Environmental Crisis. Many young people now forgoing their right to have children because of the future they would be born into. We have to build a clean and clever economy, and we have to do it now.”

Cleaning up our rivers and lakes in particular are the key focus for TOP in any negotiations post the next election. This issue cuts to the heart of how we use land in New Zealand, and taking strong action on this would also bring benefits in terms of lower greenhouse gas emissions and helping our native species.

Naturally the environment is a key focus for the Green Party, however last week the Green Party ruled out working with National. “This means they will remain shackled to Labour’s left flank, with no bargaining power, and their focus muddied by identity politics,” says Simmons. “The environment needs to be represented at the table no matter what shade of government we have. As a country and planet we simply don’t have time for tribal politics.”

The Opportunities Party will continue to use social media for engagement on the important issues. Our engagement rates have always been incredibly high and we have maintained those rates through the transition period. Our volunteer base is well over 1,000 and we have boots on the ground in every region in Aotearoa and several overseas regional co-ordinators.

Other priorities for the party include affordable, quality housing and being prepared to seize the opportunities that will come from disruptive technologies. The party already has policies that will deliver these goals including tax reform, UBI (Unconditional Basic Income), gene editing, and has more on the way.

“TOP is about real change that offers hope to New Zealanders. This means thinking long term, and being prepared to do what works, instead of what polls well. TOP will never succumb to the compromise and butt-covering that is so coveted by career politicians. We are in politics to do ourselves out of a job.”


-ENDS-

