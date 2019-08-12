Don’t have a near miss, pay attention near trains

New Zealand Police and the NZ Transport Agency are urging people not to be one of the near misses this Rail Safety Week, or ever.

“Train drivers deserve to go about their job every day without the fear of someone stepping in front of their train at the last minute,” says Superintendent Steve Greally, National Manager for Road Policing.

“Unfortunately, some people have their head down looking at their phone, they have headphones in, or they are just plain not looking and they step out onto railway tracks in front of a train.

“The lucky ones realise before it’s too late and step back.

The unlucky ones lose their life from that moment of inattention.

“We urge people to always be aware around railway tracks, that includes drivers.

"Drivers should always obey bells, lights, and barriers, and where there are none they should always look both ways before they drive over a railway track,” says Superintendent Greally.

Greg Lazzaro, NZ Transport Agency General Manager of Safety, Health and Environment says it’s a terrible fact that since 2012, 114 people have been killed and a further 46 have been seriously injured after being struck by trains in New Zealand, including 42 deaths at level crossings.

“Every one of these deaths and serious injuries has a devastating impact on families and on our communities.

“We also can’t ignore the significant impact of near misses - on the individuals involved, the train drivers and witnesses to the incident.

“We all lead busy lives, but it’s vital when you’re around trains, tracks and level crossings to take notice of your surroundings and cross with care,” says Mr Lazzaro.

For more information visit: www.nearmisses.co.nz

ENDS





© Scoop Media

