TOP Announces Board Member Changes

TOP Announces Board Member Changes

The Opportunities Party announces changes to its Board following its Annual General Meeting.

Donna Pokere-Phillips has departed the Board effective today, 12th August 2019. Ms. Pokere-Phillips’ time in the member-elected role has been publicly difficult, but we wish her well in her future endeavours.

Member-Elects to the Board are Shai Navot, Matt Zwartz and Antony Dixon. Our remaining members are Ray McKeown and Geoff Simmons.

The newly-formed board has met over the weekend and approved the proposed re-brand and several other orders of business.

Geoff Simmons, Leader of the Opportunities Party says “This is a fresh start for TOP. Our members were inspired by the re-brand that will happen in October. We are now united and completely focused on getting 10% of the vote in 2020.”

-ENDS-



© Scoop Media

