Labour Party to establish independent appeal process

The Labour Party National Council has determined that the parties in the recently publicised investigation into alleged actions by a party member can appeal, if they choose to, the findings of the original investigation.

Any appeal will be conducted by an independent and experienced expert, who will determine the terms of reference for the confidential appeal process.

The Council also intends all future investigations of this nature to involve a similar independent and experienced expert, with details of that process to be determined at the next Council meeting.

“I expect the Labour Party to provide a welcoming and safe environment for all our members, volunteers and supporters, and the Council’s decision reinforces our expectation,” Labour Party President Nigel Haworth said.

“The complainants asked for an appeal process to be put in place, this decision acknowledges their concern. Ensuring the appeal is done by an independent expert who is at arm’s length from the Party is important for building trust in the process in the future.

“Reasonable financial support will be provided to any person participating in the appeal process, to ensure that they are able to obtain appropriate legal advice as the process proceeds.

“Personal and emotional support, independent of the party, will also be provided to any person participating in the appeal process.

“The Council is concerned that there is a number of young people involved and ensuring their well-being looked after is at the forefront of our approach,” Nigel Haworth said.

Note: Given these matters are now subject to appeal the Party won’t be making any additional comment at this time.

