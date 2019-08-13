New Game Animal Councillors

Three new Councillors have recently been appointed to the New Zealand Game Animal Council.

Sharon Salmons, Tim Gale and Steve McFall have all been appointed by Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage to serve on the Council until November 2021.

“Sharon, Tim and Steve all have extensive knowledge of the hunting sector and game animal management and I look forward to them adding their expertise to that already on the Council,” says GAC Chair Don Hammond.

“Sharon is secretary for the NZDA Southern Lakes branch and sits on a number of outdoor related committee groups. She is a keen hunter and tramper, and brings marketing and tourism skills to the Council.”

“Tim is passionate about training and equipping hunters to be safe and successful, and has published magazine articles, co-authored a hunting book, co-produced a hunter training DVD, produced digital hunting content and leads firearm and hunter training courses.”

“Steve is a Past President and life member of the Te Kuiti Pig Hunting Club and has given considerable time to supporting pig hunting. Steve has considerable experience in game animal management and was an inaugural member of the Game Animal Council between 2014 and 2017.”

“I also wish to acknowledge the contributions of Garry Ottmann, Professor Geoff Kerr and Alec McIver, who have recently left the Council. All three have had a major influence over the Council’s direction and activities and still remain heavily involved in Council work and game animal management.”

Carol Watson and Roger Duxfield have also been reappointed to the Council for another term.

The future of the Council is very exciting and it is pleasing that through an expansion of staff resourcing we are able to increase our game animal management activities and advocacy for the hunting sector.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.





© Scoop Media

