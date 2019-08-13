Have your say on how 2020 referendums are conducted

This bill would establish a set of rules to govern the conduct of referendums held during the 2020 General Election. The bill is expected to be passed by the end of 2019 and be repealed on 1 July 2022. The Electoral Commission would carry out the referendum(s).

• Everyone qualified to vote in the General Election could partake in the referendum(s).

• The bill would only apply to referendums that are declared to be referendums for the purpose of the bill by the Government or another Act.

• The bill would allow for regulations to be made about advertising referendums, making forms to do with a referendum, and providing for the administration of, and effect of, this bill.

If 200 or more people are not satisfied with a referendum result they could petition the High Court.

The Electoral Commission and public would will be notified if the referendum is declared void and another referendum would be conducted. Further, anyone could promote the referendum as long as they don’t spend more than the maximum allowed to be spent on election expenses.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 16 September 2019.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Follow the committee's Facebook page for updates





