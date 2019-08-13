Have your say on the Electoral Amendment Bill 2019

This bill would change the Electoral Act 1993 and the Electoral Regulations 1996 to improve enrolment and voting processes. The bill would:

• allow places that sell alcohol to be appointed as places of voting if alcohol will not be available for purchase where voting papers are being issued.

• allow people eligible to vote to enroll to vote on Election Day.

• broaden the circumstances that could cause voting to be adjourned to include

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 20 September 2019.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates





© Scoop Media

