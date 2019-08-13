Zero Waste Projects funded to develop circular economy

13 August 2019



“The Zero Waste Network is thrilled to announce it has received funding to roll out its Zero Waste Training project out nationally. The training aims to build capacity and knowledge of how to run community resource recovery enterprises. This is what is needed in order to create a workforce with the skills and innovative thinking to create a truly circular economy,” said Dorte Wray, Zero Waste Network Executive Officer.



“We would like to extend our thanks to Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage for approval of the project. The funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund is for three years, contributing $187,629 of $349,662 total costs.”



“The national project builds on two years of training delivery in Auckland region, with support from Auckland Council, so it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to take a proven model to other parts of the country. The trainings are by the sector, for the sector - covering topics such as zero waste activities, the basics of recycling and the impact model behind community-led resource recovery”



“We have an incredible membership dedicated to community economic development and ecological stewardship. We believe that these are the real building blocks for our economy going forward.”



“We can no longer continue to embrace the “make-use-dispose” economic model that’s given us ecological devastation built on mountains of waste. Instead, we must transition to a circular economy where we live within the ecological limits of the planet with dignity for all people.”



“In order to make these changes, we need to build a workforce that no longer thinks about ‘waste’ but one that sees resources to be used. By the same token, those upskilled in resource recovery are able to deliver innovation in how goods can be manufactured in the circular economy model.”



“In addition to the training, the funding will also be used to deliver a number of Circular Economy events. These will provide a space for local practitioners and stakeholders to network and explore different aspects of the circular economy. These will be coordinated regionally in collaboration with Zero Waste Network members, and others keen to create opportunities in their local emerging circular economies.”



“It is great that the Waste Minimisation Fund is being used to build a future circular economy. The purpose of the Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) is to boost New Zealand’s performance in waste minimisation. The WMF invests in infrastructure, services, and educational activity throughout New Zealand. The fund is enabled through the waste disposal levy. More information about the fund can be found on the Ministry for the Environment website (https://www.mfe.govt.nz/more/funding/waste-minimisation-fund/about-waste-minimisation-fund)”



ENDS





© Scoop Media

