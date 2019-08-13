Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Accountability is a core principle of public service

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

Accountability is a core principle of public service


The Public Service Association regrets that problems with the 2018 census have led to the resignation of Stats NZ Chief Executive Liz MacPherson.

"This will not have been an easy decision to make, and we wish her the best with whatever comes next," says PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay.

"Accountability is a core principle of our public services and Ms MacPherson has demonstrated leadership in accepting this responsibility on behalf of the Department".

The PSA has engaged with Ms MacPherson in an effort to improve relations between staff and management in Stats NZ.

"Through expert analysis of accurate data, our members at Statistics New Zealand play a vitally important role informing this country’s democracy," says Mr Barclay.

"We need strong and positive employment relationships within the Department to enable it to fulfill its purpose, and we look forward to working with her successor to build on the work already underway."

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“As leader of this organisation, I take full responsibility for the shortfalls identified in the report,” said Ms MacPherson.

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

 

