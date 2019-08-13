Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Is Auckland a Liveable City?

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: ClearPoint

Tech for Good connects leading minds to explore how to make Auckland better

This Thursday, UBER New Zealand’s Head of Public Policy, Z Energy’s Chief Innovation Officer, a Senior Energy Consultant at Energy NZ and a candidate in the upcoming local body elections, will explore and debate the topic of how technology can positively impact Auckland as a liveable city.

The conversation will be wide ranging, discussing how digital solutions are shaping our cities, from healthcare to the air we breathe, and ensuring that technology is being used for good in Tāmaki Makaurau.

This discussion forms part of Tech for Good’s ongoing programme of regular events and meetups, held at ClearPoint Innovation Garage, which bring together the leading voices of tech in New Zealand to develop technology led solutions for modern society.

Tech for Good is a global network that shines a light on the people and technology making our world better, connecting the people and their ideas with social good. The organisation is supported by a community of partners including ClearPoint, which provides the venue for regular meetups in its Innovation Garage and helps connect key tech industry leaders and projects with the Tech for Good community.

Tech for Good’s Auckland Navigators, Angela Fagan and Samantha Taylor, are delighted to have some of New Zealand’s pivotal change makers in the technology sector coming together for this event, to share their stories and discuss how technology can shape a better future for Auckland.

Taking part in the discussion are: Jack Young - Senior Energy Consultant, Energy NZ, Lewis Mills, New Zealand’s head of public policy for UBER, Scott Bishop, Chief Innovation Officer for Z Energy and Alex Bonham. Alex is currently completing a Doctorate on cities and running as a City Vision candidate for the Waitematā Local Board. Alex will bring her perspective on the potential of liveable cities as she explores the role of play and being a human in a city.

The format of the evening will see Ms Bonham present her views on The Playful City - an exploration of our city’s potential, before Lewis Mills discusses Transport options for liveable cities. Following these presentations, Scott Bishop, Ms Bonham and Jazmax’s Andy Brangwin will join together for a panel discussion about Auckland and how technology can lead the way to making the City of Sales the most liveable city in the world.

Tech for Good events have been growing in popularity since the group launched in Auckland in late 2018, and as with all Tech for Good events, the audience will be asked to participate and challenge the speakers, to ensure a robust and informed discussion takes place.

The event is open to the public and guests can register to attend at https://www.meetup.com/Tech-for-Good-New-Zealand/

ENDS


