Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Census 2018 independent review – Expert Reaction

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

Chief Statistician Liz MacPherson resigned this morning, saying she took full responsibility for the "shortfalls identified in the report".

The independent review concluded that Census 2018 was adequately funded, but problems arose with IT systems and staff displacement following the November 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

The official results were initially slated to be released in August 2018, but they will now be released in September 2019.

The SMC gathered expert comments on the review.

Professor Richard Arnold, Victoria University of Wellington, comments:

"Statistics New Zealand has just received its independent review of the Census 2018.

"The census was a 'digital-first' collection, in which 70% of respondents completed an online census form. The goal of this new version of the census was to save money for the government, in what is an extremely costly five yearly exercise to count the New Zealand population. It was also hoped that the online census would reverse the (slow) decline in response rates.

"However, the census had a catastrophically low response rate. Instead of a undercount of 2-3% (the trend of recent censuses), the undercount was 9% for partial completion of the census, and 14% for full completion.

"Statistics NZ has tried to repair the data set – by imputing data from administrative and other data sources. They have used other data sources, including the 2013 Census, to estimate the properties of the people who did not respond to the census, and claim that in doing so they have reduced the undercount to only 1.4%.

"For key outcomes – the drawing of the electoral boundaries and DHB funding – the Census has met its requirements. However, they admit that for a host of other variables, such as iwi affiliation, the results will be insufficiently accurate.

"This has also led to a delay of more than a year in the release of the first census results: they were planned to be released in August 2018, and they will now finally be released on 23 September 2019.

"What went wrong?

"The review found that 'many aspects of the census went well', and that:
• The goal of the digital-first census was laudable
• The approach that Stats NZ took to it was sound
• The resources Stats NZ had were sufficient.
"But:
• There was lack of 'overall governance and strategic leadership';
• There was an over-optimistic attitude that didn’t recognise the complexity of the task;
• There was with an overemphasis on the online dimension of the census, and insufficient attention paid to the respondents who would find the online census difficult to complete;
• Testing was insufficient;
• Some poor decisions were made;
• The field force was too small for the task that it faced;
• Decisions were made late, and in particular remedial actions were made too late to fix the response rate when it was clear it was too low.

"Key among the decisions that put the response rate at risk were the decisions not to leave a paper form and not to make personal contact with households that had individuals who had not responded and who needed an access code to begin the census.

"What seems clear is that the lack of personal contact with a census field operative, which was the backbone of the previous census model, was a barrier to participation for too many people. Moreover a decision was made not to follow up partially responding households, where only some of the residents had completed their personal forms.

"The review also found accounts of long waiting times for helpline calls, and insufficient staff for community liaison, especially for Māori people.

"From the outside, it looks as if the appropriate technical and statistical expertise was lacking at the highest levels of decision making. The Review concludes that Statistics NZ should continue to follow this model for the next census in 2023, but that there are a number of serious lessons it needs to learn from this experience."

No conflict of interest.


© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

Historic Treaty Claims: Moriori Initial Deed Of Settlement

The Treaty of Waitangi was extended to Rēkohu in 1842 and from that date onwards the Crown assumed responsibility for Rēkohu and its inhabitants including Moriori. Moriori did not receive protection from the Crown as promised under the Treaty... More>>

ALSO:

Salvation Army: Holistic, Human-Centred Reform Key To Justice

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today releases a Briefing Note calling for a new vision in criminal justice policy... “Our Briefing Notes approach the problem in terms of the causal factors that give rise to offending, trying to avoid grand theories or simplistic explanations.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 