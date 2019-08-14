National response to climate change is 'RONS'

Today 14/8/19 on news hub AM show Duncan Garner asked National Party leader Simon Bridges ‘what would he do to combat climate change and improve the economy again if he is the next PM”.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2019/08/simon-bridges-says-most-kiwis-believe-system-gamed-at-last-election.html

National leader Simon Bridges said he would restore the "Roads of National Significance, (RONS)

CEAC says’ what a sad response that was, - so how will building more roads for trucks save our climate change?

Trucks cause more emissions of greenhouse gasses (GHG) than any other transport has ever made while rail emits the least GHG emissions carrying each tonne each km. according to global and NIWA studies.

Another issues not yet considered here is that heavy truck road transport vehicles sheds more tyre dust onto our roads and into our environment than any other transport mode does, and all that dust and particulates of nylon/plastic sediment is building up inside our water systems creeks, rivers, lakes, aquifers, and also into our seas and is broken down by the ultraviolet rays from the sun into harmful chemicals that affect all aquatic mammals that will enter our food chain then consumed by us all.

Chemical composition of tyre wear particulate matter.

QUOTE; “It was noted that tyre wear particles contain an appreciable amount of styrene and butadiene polymers, and also a quantity of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH).”

https://www.eng.auth.gr/mech0/lat/PM10/Tyre%20wear-tyre%20and%20particle%20composition.htm

“Tyre wear: tyre and particle composition- A wide range of chemical compounds can be found in the tyre rubber of road vehicles and in the gases emitted from tyre abrasion.”

“Other experiments, which analysed tyre wear dust samples using gas chromatography/mass spectrometry techniques, determined the existence of more than 100 solvent-extractable organic compounds [Rogge et al. (1993)]. In the same survey, it was noted that tyre wear particles contain an appreciable amount of styrene and butadiene polymers, and also a quantity of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH)”. Un-Quote.

Simon is a cardboard copy of Steven Joyce (the "tar seal king") Joyce was called; - for his love of roads.

Simon Bridges is no better, both are truly "hollow men".

Our advice to Simon is to talk about getting our public funded rail going again not just concentrate on more trucks, and you may have more votes come your way.

© Scoop Media

