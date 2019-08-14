Digital transport project has become a black hole
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
14 AUGUST 2019
The Government should cut its losses
and scrap unnecessary parts of the $25 million “Mobility as a Service”
initiative, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “This is more proof that bureaucrats do
not make good tech tycoons, no matter how much taxpayer
money they throw at geeks in Silicon Valley.”
“The
$5.5 million sunk so far into “Mobility as a Service”
has delivered next no visible value for taxpayers, so it’s
alarming that another $19.5 million is being committed. The
current Government should take this chance to break with a
dumb decision by the previous one.”
“The Transport
Agency should simply make its data available for private app
developers to play with. There is no need for the agency to
reinvent the wheel, developing expensive new services to
compete with the likes of Uber, in an industry that is
notoriously risky and
hype-driven.”
ENDS
