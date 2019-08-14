Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Business Leaders to Judge NZ’s Fairest Employers

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 12:04 pm
Press Release: YWCA

New Zealand Business Leaders to Judge NZ’s Fairest Employers

14 August 2019 – 18 senior business leaders and employment experts have been appointed as judges for New Zealand’s sixth annual Equal Pay Awards reflecting the breadth of companies who have entered. The Awards added three new categories in 2018: Innovation, Community and Champion providing a platform for Not-For-Profits and Individuals to be recognised for their work in closing the gender pay gap. Each organisational category includes a high-level gender analysis of the whole organisation which provides standardised data analysis for judging purposes.

Chief Executive of YWCA Auckland, Dellwyn Stuart, says that the growth in entries from the expanded Awards categories last year inspired the selection of judges for 2019. “Having more community organisations enter and a greater diversity of industries now addressing equal pay has highlighted the need for specialist knowledge of the challenges these entrants face” she says. “We have appointed judges from companies such as Passphere, Callaghan Innovation and FINZ who can provide insights about different sectors as well as their own experiences creating a fairer workplace,” she adds.

The hardest part of effecting organisational change is sizing the problem so you can start to address it. Head of Communications and Education for Simplicity Kiwisaver, Amanda Morrall, has joined the judging panel for the On the Journey Award with AUT Vice-Chancellor, Dr Andrea Vujnovich, and Strategic Pay’s, Northern General Manager, Michelle Gapes.

Chief Executive of the EMA, Brett O’Riley and Callaghan Innovation Head of People and Capability, Esther Livingston will join Company Director, Rob Campbell judging the Innovation Award. This category recognises organisations who have taken a bespoke or experimental approach to closing their gender pay gap.

The Community Award acknowledges that profit-for-purpose or not-for-profit organisations have unique pay challenges compared to the private sector. This year two new judges will assess the award. They are experienced Governance Lead and Director of Change the Narrative, Sally Morrison and the CEO of the Fundraising Institute of New Zealand (FINZ), Michelle Berriman who join RemNet Committee Member and Chief People Officer of Volpara Health Technologies, Kathryn Greene.

The Progressive Award commends firms who have demonstrated their commitment to Equal Pay in their workplace and continue to make sustained advances and improvements to address the issue. CEO of the Institute of Directors, Kirsten (KP) Patterson and Susan Lowe, General Manager People and Culture at Coca Cola Amatil are joined by a new judge, Performance and Reward Specialist, Helene Higbee.

Annamarie Jamieson, People and Culture Director at Stuff has been appointed to judge the Leadership Award with Martin King, Owner and Director at South Pacific Pride Ltd and Claire Walker, Chief People and Culture Officer at Sky City Entertainment Ltd. This award celebrates companies who understand the benefits of workplace gender equality and are leading the way for others to follow. The 2018 winner was Vodafone New Zealand.

The 2018 Equal Pay Awards recognised former Human Rights Commissioner, Dr Jackie Blue as an outstanding individual who moved the gender pay gap conversation forward. The Champion Award is free to enter and individuals can nominate themselves. All submissions for this award will be judged by Chief Executive of the Ministry for Women, Renee Graham, with ANZLF Indigenous Business Co-Chair, Traci Houpapa and one of the country’s youngest tech entrepreneurs Ezel Kokcu of Passphere.

Dellwyn Stuart says that with three weeks to go until entries close on September 6th that there is plenty of time to enter. She says that the data required is readily available in most organisations and the online entry process is simple and easy to navigate. “Previous winners and finalists have told us that they learned so much from the judges feedback and through sharing their experience with other companies. You don’t have to have closed your gender pay gap to be an award winner but you should be able to show that you are on your way ” she says.

Entries for the YWCA Equal Pay Awards close on Friday, 6th September 2019. Finalists will be announced on October 16th and the winners recognised at a celebratory event on November 12th in Auckland.

- ends -


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from YWCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why Boris Johnson Is Threatening To Shoot This Puppy

It may help to think of the October 31 ‘no deal’ Brexit as a warm, rascally puppy. And British PM Boris Johnson has made it clear that he will shoot that puppy, unless someone stops him. More>>

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

Historic Treaty Claims: Moriori Initial Deed Of Settlement

The Treaty of Waitangi was extended to Rēkohu in 1842 and from that date onwards the Crown assumed responsibility for Rēkohu and its inhabitants including Moriori. Moriori did not receive protection from the Crown as promised under the Treaty... More>>

ALSO:

Salvation Army: Holistic, Human-Centred Reform Key To Justice

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today releases a Briefing Note calling for a new vision in criminal justice policy... “Our Briefing Notes approach the problem in terms of the causal factors that give rise to offending, trying to avoid grand theories or simplistic explanations.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 