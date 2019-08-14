A little can go a long way

The latest round of the Ethnic Communities Development Fund opens today, supporting projects that grow the leadership and capability of ethnic groups, improve cultural understanding, and ensure our ethnic communities are a vibrant and celebrated part of New Zealand.

Applications for the $520,000 fund will be accepted until midnight Wednesday 25 September 2019.

In the past, the fund has supported projects such as leadership development for ethnic youth, marae-based activities to build connections between ethnic communities and mana whenua, and exhibitions and festivals showcasing traditions and celebrating diversity.

“We’re looking for projects that improve social cohesion, and support emerging and established ethnic communities,” says Office of Ethnic Communities Director Anita Balakrishnan.

“It’s inspiring when you see first-hand the difference this funding makes for communities. There are many passionate and committed groups across New Zealand, and access to this funding helps them to build their skills and celebrate their culture.

“The Office of Ethnic Communities has a key role to play in supporting our ethnic communities to grow stronger, more cohesive and resilient. Providing funding through the Ethnic Communities Development Fund is one way that we do this.

“I encourage anyone who is looking for help to deliver support to their community to look at applying for funding through the Ethnic Communities Development Fund.

“The Office of Ethnic Communities can provide support to assist community groups with their applications.”

More information about the fund can be found at: https://www.ethniccommunities.govt.nz/ethnic-communities-development-fund/.



