Funding for Pacific nations needs proper oversight
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 10:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Prime Minister’s commitment of $150 million in
funding for climate change response in the Pacific, New
Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“It is no secret that many Pacific
nations lack serious oversight when it comes to public
spending. Any offer of funds from New Zealand taxpayers
should come with a promise that it will be independently
audited in future. If it is found to be misused, the funding
should be withdrawn. If the Prime Minister fails to make
this clear, we taxpayers face not just a risk, but a
likelihood, that we will be ripped off either through
corruption or
incompetence.”
© Scoop Media
