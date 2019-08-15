Police collision with motorcycle following pursuit in Chch

Police collision with motorcycle following pursuit in Christchurch

15 August 2019



The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer drove carelessly during a pursuit and that this was the primary cause of a collision with a motorcycle that injured the rider.

At about 3.15am on 30 August 2017, two officers were parked in Waltham, Christchurch when they saw a dark figure ride past on a motorcycle. The man was riding in what they considered to be a dangerous manner, so they pursued him.

The motorcycle turned a corner, and the Police car caught up with it, connecting with the motorcycle. The rider crashed and fell onto the concrete footpath, breaking his ankle.

The two officers got out of the Police car with their pistols drawn but aimed towards the ground. The officers approached and handcuffed the rider. When they realised, he was injured, Police called an ambulance.

Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty said: "The officer's manner of driving was, at the very least, careless. The officer did not drive in accordance with best practice for a pursuit, as he was following the motorcycle too closely, and was not aware of the speed at which the Police car or motorcycle were travelling."

The Authority also found that the officers breached policy by remaining armed (following an earlier incident) and were not justified in presenting their pistols as they approached the rider.

Public Report

Police collision with motorcycle following pursuit (PDF 498 KB)





