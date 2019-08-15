Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New research supports CPAG’s call for a housing WOF

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

New research supports CPAG’s call for a housing WOF and boosted incomes

CPAG (Child Poverty Action Group) says that new research from the University of Otagoprovides a solid foundation for why the Government must not delay instating a comprehensive Warrant of Fitness for tenanted homes in Aotearoa-New Zealand, and boosting family incomes.

The recent study led by Dr Tristram Ingram found that almost 20 percent of hospital admissions for acute respiratory infections in children under the age of two years could have been prevented through having healthier housing conditions.

The researchers studied 188 children who were admitted to hospital with acute respiratory infections and 454 control patients - those who saw their GP either with a respiratory illness which did not require hospitalisation or for a routine immunisation. They found that children who became ill were significantly more likely to be in poor quality, rented homes, experiencing poverty and living in crowded situations. Dampness and mould were common housing factors.

Frank Hogan, Housing and Children’s Rights Spokesperson for CPAG says that it is past time for the Government to fix an issue that is tragically impacting on the lives of so many young children.

"Recent developments in Residential Tenancy Legislation and a new Healthy Homes Guarantee Act have set minimum requirements for insulation, smoke alarms, draft-stopping and temperature control in main living areas, but it does not go far enough to prevent children from getting sick," says Hogan.

"Many houses in Aotearoa will be exempt from the insulation standards, and will not be protected from dampness adequately. A chronic problem with overcrowding means that moisture builds up in houses that are already hard to heat and keep dry, and infection can spread rapidly and reoccur. The new laws are helpful, but they don’t provide the answer entirely.

"Not only should housing be required to meet minimum standards, tested to be compliant for health and safety - including mould-free - but many more affordable housing options need to be provided to reduce the need for families to live together in crowded situations," says Hogan.

"We have over 11,000 households waiting for a state home, and the list is growing faster than houses are being built.

Incomes are a huge factor for children who are affected by housing-related illnesses.

Families, particularly those whose primary income is from a welfare benefit, are finding it harder and harder to afford their basic needs, including housing.

"Young children and babies are particularly vulnerable to acute respiratory conditions when they are living in conditions that are not fit for purpose. They are more at risk of developing secondary infections, or recurrent illness that lead to developing bronchiectasis, a disease that leads to lifelong scarring on the lungs and can be fatal," says Dr Nikki Turner, CPAG Health Spokesperson.

"Bronchiectasis is rarely seen in high-income countries, and the high rates in New Zealand children is heart-rending and unacceptable."

"Tragedies like the death of little Emma-Lita Bourne from pneumonia due to her very cold damp house can be prevented through adequate Government intervention."

CPAG says a comprehensive housing Warrant of Fitness, and changes to the Residential Tenancies Act to provide tenants with greater security and protection are needed urgently.

Moreover, family incomes must be boosted so that children are able to have all their needs met. It is becoming impossible for families to survive without house-sharing, and incomes have fallen too far behind real costs.

Families on benefits miss out on a critical $72.50 per week because they don’t meet unfair and discriminatory criteria.

"We want to see many of the recent recommendations by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group expedited into policy urgently, so that we can see a vast improvement in children’s health and life outcomes," says Hogan.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why Boris Johnson Is Threatening To Shoot This Puppy

It may help to think of the October 31 ‘no deal’ Brexit as a warm, rascally puppy. And British PM Boris Johnson has made it clear that he will shoot that puppy, unless someone stops him. More>>

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 