Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NPS on productive land - a balanced approach is needed

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Association of Consulting Engineers New Zealand

15 August 2018

NPS on productive land - a balanced approach is needed

Paul Evans, Chief Executive of the Association of Consulting Engineers (ACENZ), is advocating a balanced approach to the development of productive land.

This follows the release of the Government’s National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land. Paul Evans says “There have been calls to let the market decide what we value more - potatoes or housing. However, it’s not that simple.”

“Our taxation system treats investment in horticulture and housing very differently. Investment in horticulture attracts a higher rate of taxation than investment in housing, which means housing is often seen as a more attractive investment proposition, with lower risk.

“We also don’t factor in the marginal costs of these developments, including increased congestion. These new subdivisions are often a long way from employment and have poor public transport services. We are, in effect, locking people into private car usage, which has significant impacts on issues as diverse as health and climate change.”

“A further consideration is that the development of infrastructure for greenfield sites is often incredibly expensive. In many instances, it is far more affordable to take an enabling approach to intensifying development in existing urban areas. While this also has its challenges, it’s far less likely to occur if we allow unlimited urban sprawl.

“I acknowledge that there are housing challenges in areas like Auckland. However, that doesn’t mean we should remove all constraints on the development of housing on productive land. Auckland Council’s Unitary Plan provides zoning for up to two million additional dwellings. That’s roughly 40 times our current shortfall. So, even in Auckland, despite what people often say the housing shortage isn’t due to a land supply issue. It’s an infrastructure provision issue,” Paul Evans says.

“We must also remember that this isn’t merely about building houses. We need to build communities, with quality living conditions, excellent amenities, and high-quality public transport. Ignoring ‘quality of life’ factors may allow the delivery of marginally cheaper houses, but will lock residents into car ownership, which comes at a high cost.

“It should be noted that the NPS is not designed to provide complete protection of highly productive land. It’s merely saying that councils must consider the highly productive land resources in their area to ensure availability for primary production now and for future generations.

“I believe the government’s approach to the protection of productive land is a reasonable middle ground. Balancing the provision of housing with valuing the economic, employment and food security benefits of domestic horticulture.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why Boris Johnson Is Threatening To Shoot This Puppy

It may help to think of the October 31 ‘no deal’ Brexit as a warm, rascally puppy. And British PM Boris Johnson has made it clear that he will shoot that puppy, unless someone stops him. More>>

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 