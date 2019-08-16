Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

School Strike 4 Climate NZ stands with Ollie

Friday, 16 August 2019, 8:25 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

On the 23rd of August School Strike NZ will join Ollie Langridge in his 100th day of sitting outside of New Zealand Parliament calling for the government to declare a climate emergency. School Strike 4 Climate NZ also demand that Parliament acknowledge the magnitude of the climate crisis by declaring a nationwide climate emergency. The group wants to show Ollie support, aroha, and respect for his vigil, and they are inviting everyone to do so with them on his 100th day. An event will take place on Parliament lawn where hundreds are expected to stand in solidarity on the 23rd, and students across over New Zealand are also planning events on this date in their own communities.

"We are standing with Ollie to show that we are a united force of people all fighting for our planet, our homes, our futures. The science could not be clearer: we are on the brink of irreversible, catastrophic change. We need to call Climate Change what it is: a crisis, an emergency" says Sophie Handford, coordinator SS4C NZ.

"Declaring a Climate Emergency will set the narrative for the urgent action that is needed to respond to climate change. The threshold of 1.5 degrees warming means crossing a point of no return for our Earth. We simply cannot afford to continue with business as usual.

It is an emergency, and those making our country’s decisions need to act like it" says Tony Huang of SS4C NZ. Ollie’s 100th day, is just five weeks out from the Intergenerational Strike for Climate being organised by SS4C NZ on Friday 27th September. Thousands of students will come together again to demand climate justice but this time, with unions, parents, teachers, workers and grandparents standing united too. Sophie Handford says, "Climate change will affect us all, and for many it already is, as is the case for Pasifika peoples, so on September 27th, we will show that we are an undivided force of New Zealanders, demanding climate justice to protect our collective home, before it is too late." In the lead up to September 27th’s Strike 4 Climate, SS4C NZ will be launching a campaign to ask why people will be taking climate action. ‘What’s Your Why?’ will ask New Zealanders why they are standing up for climate justice. They are asking people from across Aotearoa to tell them their stories and their reason for demanding action. More information will be released in the coming days as the campaign begins.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 