Firearms owners hand in 12,183 firearms

Friday, 16 August 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Firearms owners hand in 12,183 firearms at over 100 events held nationwide

NZ Police have now held 104 collection events and collected 12,183 firearms from around New Zealand so far.

Five weeks into the buy-back scheme, 7573 firearms owners have been processed, handing in a total of 10,844 prohibited firearms and 46,129 parts and accessories.

The amount compensated to firearms owners is a total of $22.4 million.

Over thirteen hundred of the firearms handed in to Police were under amnesty.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement says, “Firearms owners’ attitude towards this process has been outstanding.

"They have really engaged in the process and Police staff involved in the buy-back have heard positive feedback about the experience.

"I know this because I am attending events and speaking to gun owners.

“I really want to thank both the public and our team for making the first 100 collection events go so well,” he says.

More collection events are scheduled nationwide until the end of September and Police will then review where additional events are needed.

“We have focused on local collection events initially because we wanted to make it an easy process for firearms owners, and the collection points needed to be as accessible to the community as possible.

"So far more than 7000 firearms owners have found this option has worked for them and we encourage people to attend their local collection event as soon as possible,” says Mike Clement.

Bulk pick-ups are available now for those that have 10 or more firearms or 50 parts.

For those who wish to take up this option, we would ask that they complete the online notification accessible on the NZ Police website.

“From early September a number of dealers will be available as an option for people to drop their firearms into under buy-back or amnesty.

"This option will be preferable for some gun owners however we do want people to be aware that this is a slightly slower end-to-end process.

"After firearms have been handed in to dealers, Police will uplift these firearms and contact the owners to discuss the condition of the firearms against the price list,” says Mike Clement.

Police published an amended price list earlier this week for prohibited firearms and parts eligible under the buy-back scheme.

An additional 23 firearms have been included into the buy-back price list, bringing the total to 353 firearms now eligible for compensation.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS

