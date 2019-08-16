Consumer Survey findings lean to supporting workers rights

Friday, August 16, 2019

2018 NZ Consumer Survey findings lean to supporting workers’ rights.

Findings from the 2018 New Zealand Consumer Survey have been released and the results are in; 48 per cent of respondents consider their purchases based on how ethically employees are treated.

That’s 11 per cent more than when the survey was conducted in 2016.

“The findings from this survey exemplifies the power of consumer behaviour, and could well be the evidence-based, driving force behind employers finally sitting up to take notice,” says Melissa Goodman, Chairperson for the Young Workers Resource Centre.

The survey also found that 18-26-year-olds, females, and shoppers with more knowledge about consumer rights are more likely to consider how workers are treated, when making purchase decisions.

18-26-year-olds is the group engaged in some of the lowest paid work in New Zealand, in the worst conditions, in industries like fast food, retail, and hospitality, and other casual-ised workforces.

“The rangitahi we engage with are purpose driven and want to make a positive impact in the world on a daily basis.”

According to the 2018 survey, “consumers whose highest education level is secondary school are more like to say that knowing a business treats its workers fairly ‘never’ affects their decision on where to purchase.”

That is 11 percent, compared to 6 percent for those with a degree or higher.

Findings indicate that the education of employment and civic rights, and consumer behaviour, are severely lacking in the secondary school curriculum.

“The YWRC advocates for a future of informed and empowered young people, ones who know their decisions can impact the world around them. How businesses tackle workers’ rights will impact their bottom line,” says Goodman.



