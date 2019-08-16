Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maori Council calls for a public service executive overhaul

Friday, 16 August 2019, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

The New Zealand Maori Council has called for an overhaul of the Public Services executive ranks as the Corrections debacle shows mis-management and incompetence at the highest level. Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council has said there have been a multitude of failures in recent years and the case of Corrections is not an isolated incident:

“One of the most notorious prisoners in the world and a billion-dollar Government agency cant even get the opening of an envelope right. It looks like New Zealand is running a tin pot public service and that cannot be the case. And its not just this case its also the case of another well known white supremist and it begs the question about just how far down the bunny hole are we with convicted criminals being allowed to communicate with the outside world and push their agendas – and quite frankly Maori are sick of apologies from this Department – I draw your attention to the apology they were forced to make about the statements contained in a 2017 report about Maori Nationalist organisations operating behind bars – what the Maori Women’s Welfare League?” Tukaki said

“Then we have the Ministry of Education – they couldn’t even ensure that we had enough school teachers to begin the school year. Being 800 school teachers short doesn’t happen overnight – that’s a slow moving train wreck – and so know we have foreign teachers with little or no cultural and historical understanding of New Zealand now teaching our kids.” Tukaki said

“We have had the former Treasury Secretary pretty much being allowed to get away telling lies about someone hacking the budget papers. We have had MBIE hiring private investigators to spy on Iwi leaders and Maori organisations and then of course Statistics New Zealand who could not handle a CENSUS if their statsitics depended on it. Of course lets not forget about the District Health Boards, of whom many are broke and floundering.” Tukaki said

“Right across the Government Public Service we have a leadership, management and governance problem and it has to start with stopping the merry go round of promotions and always turning up with the same old usual suspects. What we need is a complete review of the executive level of the public service and if that means retiring out some of those people lets open that door and show them the way. Tukaki said

“I’ll be writing to the State Services Commissioner next week outlining all of our concerns – chief among them the fact that Maori are tired of trying to push forward only to be pushed back and not always by the Politicians but by the stupidity and incompetence of the public service.” Tukaki said

“My message to Ministers is stop defending them and start sacking them” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 