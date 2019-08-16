Manufacturing contraction bolsters case for tax relief
Friday, 16 August 2019, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
With the BNZ-Business NZ PMI signaling
manufacturing is contracting, the Government
needs to seriously consider tax relief, says the New
Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’
Union Economist Joe Ascroft says, “Global stock
markets have been in turmoil for the last two weeks in
response to trade tensions and protests in Hong Kong, but
this most recent data shows the economy may now be softening
at home. Tax relief would be a quick and effective way of
relieving pressure on households and
businesses.”
“Monetary policy may not be able to do
all of the heavy lifting in a downturn – last time we had
a recession we needed to cut interest rates by 500 basis
points and there is far less room than that available
now.
“When he last cut interest rates, Adrian Orr
said that ‘monetary policy needs friends’. Letting
employees and employers keep a little bit more would be an
effective way to give the RBNZ some of this
support.”
