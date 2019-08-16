Coalition NZ response to Electoral Commission outcome
Friday, 16 August 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Coalition NZ
Coalition New Zealand response to Electoral Commission
outcome
Today’s news from the Electoral Commission
has provided the party with the clarity it was seeking
around use of the word “Coalition” being used as the
brand name of the party.
We always knew that this
could be a possibility but the decision was made at the
launch of the party to pursue the name as a preferred
option, at that time.
The Electoral Commission have
been engaging and informative through the process and the
party looks forward to continuing this relationship.
For a number of weeks now we have been aware that we
should our keep options open and are pleased to inform our
membership that we had considered this as a possible
outcome.
The party will continue to grow its
membership and develop policy during this time.
We
look forward to introducing the vehicle that will lead our
membership and every days Kiwis into the 2020 General
Election.
ends
