Coalition NZ response to Electoral Commission outcome

Coalition New Zealand response to Electoral Commission outcome

Today’s news from the Electoral Commission has provided the party with the clarity it was seeking around use of the word “Coalition” being used as the brand name of the party.

We always knew that this could be a possibility but the decision was made at the launch of the party to pursue the name as a preferred option, at that time.

The Electoral Commission have been engaging and informative through the process and the party looks forward to continuing this relationship.

For a number of weeks now we have been aware that we should our keep options open and are pleased to inform our membership that we had considered this as a possible outcome.

The party will continue to grow its membership and develop policy during this time.

We look forward to introducing the vehicle that will lead our membership and every days Kiwis into the 2020 General Election.

