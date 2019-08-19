Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

2019 Toitū Hauora Māori Leadership Summit

Monday, 19 August 2019, 8:32 am
Press Release: Toitu Hauora

Top Māori leaders to feature at 2019 Toitū Hauora Māori Leadership Summit.

Te Rau Ora will host their annual Toitū Hauora Māori Leadership Summit at Te Papa in Wellington on the 21st and 22nd of August 2019.

This year's theme is ‘Courageous Leadership’, where Māori Leaders from around the country will share their experiences and journies that have challenged the status quo, created new pathways and drawn upon the vision of their tupuna.

The objective is to provide an opportunity for Māori to learn and to be inspired by Māori leaders who are courageous. The speakers are leaders in their field who are driven by ‘kaupapa’, who strive for better wellbeing for our people.

Sir Mason Durie will commence the conference. Durie has recently called for policies, programmes and services in Aotearoa New Zealand’s health system to understand and address inequities in how Māori and non-Māori access and receive health services, following a report that was recently published by the Health Quality & Safety Commission. While equity has always been a component of the report’s analysis, this year’s report focuses solely on health equity for Māori.

Maori Lawyer Moana Jackson will also speak on the second day of the 2-day conference. Jackson, who specialises in Treaty of Waitangi and constitutional issues has been busy in the last few weeks, showing his support towards the land occupation at Ihumātao and also at a rally at Parliament to try to stop Oranga Tamariki put more babies in state care.

Another lawyer who will feature is Academic Khylee Quince, who will speak before lunch on day one. AUT School of Law's Maori and Pacific Advancement director Quince has recently stated her support towards the efforts to challenge the law to allow prisoners to vote in the next election.

Pou Kaihautu CEO Carole Koha will also feature as well with her kōrero titled ‘Māori Leadership: Anything it takes for our people’. Carole has experience working with DHBs and Māori providers within the mid-Central region and has worked within the health sector for over 30 years. John Whaanga, Deputy Director-General Māori health will also make an appearance.

Cafe style workshops will also be held which involves leaders facilitating in Combatting Institutional Racism; Kaupapa Māori into the future; Equity from a Māori perspective; Te Tiriti o Waitangi and other topics.


