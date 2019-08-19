Waatea Livestreams Second Historic Māori Hui

19 August 2019

Waatea Livestreams Second Historic Māori Hui into Oranga Tamariki from Waikato

Waatea News at the invitation of the North Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency will exclusively broadcast the next Māori-led Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki starting today at 1pm.

This second hui at the invitation of the Kīngitanga is at the Novotel Tainui before a capacity audience and will canvas the draft terms of reference for the inquiry.

The award winning broadcaster will be reporting in both te reo Māori and English formats on Monday 19 August. Dale Husband host of the Radio Waatea Breakfast Show who with over 25 years broadcasting experience will be MC of the hui.

Waatea has collaborated with media partners, newsroom and Māori Television who will also share its livestream on their digital platforms.

The outside broadcast involves a seasoned team of experienced current affairs reporters and producers such as; Kura Ratapu, Claudette Hauiti (host of the Drive show and Te Hononga), Tūmamao Harawira (host of daily reo Māori current affairs programme, Manako), Tipare Iti, Billie Jo Ropiha, Adam Gifford and Ellyce McLeod.

“This kaupapa is of national and historic significance. The process of consultation and the envisaged outcome is for Māori, by Māori, with Māori – so to keep within the integrity of the mahi it is only fitting that the outside broadcast is by a Māori news organisation,” says Bernie O’Donnell, General Manager.

“Our reporters have arrived on site already and accessing the voices of all those involved – both leadership rangatira through to whānau that have travelled far and wide to attend.”

The livestream starts at 1pm on https://www.waateanews.com supported simultaneously with additional Facebook Live coverage on Waatea’s platformwww.facebook.com/waateanews from the floor.

Waatea is a marae based broadcaster and is located in the middle of the biggest Māori population in Aotearoa in Māngere on Ngā Whare Waatea.

It broadcasts on radio, digital and social media platforms after being originally established in 1999 on frequency 603am.

In 2018 Waatea won at the Maori radio awards, ‘Best Syndicated Show’ for Te Wero 2017 that covered the general elections for the eight weeks leading up to voting day.

It was also a finalist in two other categories; Best Current Affairs and Best Website.

