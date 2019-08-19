Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Corrections plan for Māori “repeat of failed policies"

Monday, 19 August 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

New Corrections plan for Māori reoffending “repeat of failed policies”

The Hōkai Rangi plan for reducing Māori reoffending announced today fails to fulfil the Waitangi Tribunal’s recommendations, says justice organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. Minister Kelvin Davis announced the plan this morning, which aims to reduce the proportion of Māori prisoners from over 50% to 15%. Details made public so far include changes in visitation and rehabilitation programme procedures, sensitivity training for prison officers and administrators, and “co-design” of the Corrections system with Māori in the context of a Treaty partnership.

“In 2017 the Waitangi Tribunal found that Corrections needed a strategy to fix the very high rate at which Māori are reimprisoned. In that report, the Tribunal noted that Corrections was not making policy that responded to the causes of Māori mass incarceration,” says People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Emilie Rākete. “Now, in 2019, the new Corrections strategy still totally ignores the structural causes of Māori mass incarceration.”

“Māori live in the worst poverty, with the most crowded schools, and in the most unhealthy housing in the country, and that’s what causes mass incarceration,” says Rākete. “Vague promises that visits from whānau will be easier, there might be more addiction counselling, and prison officers will do a course on not being racist does not fix these. Hōkai Rangi is just proposing services that already exist in prisons and have already totally failed to reduce Māori reimprisonment.”

“The unimaginable misery of being poor and Māori in this country grinds on, and Hōkai Rangi just fiddles with how we punish the people who endure that misery.”

People Against Prisons is also critical of the suggestion that Hōkai Rangi will involve some form of co-design between Corrections and Māori.

“Tikanga Māori cannot exist in a prison. Since the 1980s, leading justice scholar Moana Jackson has been saying that Māori never used prisons to punish people, and no effort to Māorify prisons can change that,” says Rākete.

“Teaching someone the words to Tūtira Mai in their prison cell won’t fix the social and economic inequality that put them there. To end mass incarceration we need to end unemployment, end homelessness, and implement the Welfare Expert Advisory Group’s recommendations to make benefits liveable. Hōkai Rangi ignores all of this vital work in order to rebrand stale, failed policy.”

ENDS

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from People Against Prisons Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 