ONE SUMMIT returns with six days of events working towards a thriving, resilient and carbon-zero community



Wanaka-based trust ONE New Zealand will be hosting six days of talks, workshops and hands-on activities with local and national experts to educate, inspire and enable grassroots action towards a sustainable future.

Titled ONE SUMMIT, the programme will be held across the Southern Lakes District from October 29 to November 3, with tickets going on sale this Wednesday, August 21.

Throughout a series of inspiring events, speakers from around the country will dig deep into an array of regional issues and solution-focused initiatives. Subjects such as the future of farming, protection of our water sources, energy, investing for good, democracy in the 21st century, health and wellbeing and how to create a self-sustaining economy will all be explored.

Monique Kelly, co-founder of ONE New Zealand says that to get to a sustainable, carbon-zero economy, business as usual won’t get us anywhere. We have to start thinking outside the box.

“The ONE SUMMIT provides an opportunity to take a good look at where we are at with our emissions targets, connect with the vision we have of this district for the future and see how we can use existing know-how and innovative thinking to transform our community and economy from the ground up.”

Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success, with over 1000 people taking part. This year’s mission is to grow that impact across the community and continue to move forward as one.

“ONE SUMMIT 2019 has taken on another dimension. We can really feel the momentum growing in the community towards concrete action to address climate change and sustainability as a whole. This can be seen in the working groups formed since last year’s event such as ‘Building Better’ and ‘Wanaka Hospo Goes Eco’ who are launching their Single-use Cup Free Wanaka campaign this October. This year, we will focus more on land users and the rural sector as it is our firm belief that those within these industries have the power to truly transform them,” Kelly adds.

ONE New Zealand coordinator, Vicki Spearing describes the ONE SUMMIT as an orchestra where everyone in our community has a role to play.

“We see this annual event as the big drumbeat for Southern Lakes, where we engage our community, educate, inspire, reflect on what we’ve achieved since the last event and get motivated for the year to come. The working groups formed afterwards are the instruments that provide a more regular beat throughout the year.”

The October timing of ONE Summit comes at a moment when the Southern Lakes District is between busy seasons, providing an opportunity for our community to reflect on every facet of our town, from infrastructure and hospitality to horticulture and tourism.

Arna Craig, co-founder of ONE New Zealand says that to reach our global goals, we first need to start switching on light bulbs all over the region.

“Once we hit a critical mass in mind shift, change will follow. The SUMMIT is about accelerating this shift in a constructive, meaningful way through incremental citizen-led change. It only takes one word, one step or one act to start on the path to making our world a better place.”

Tickets will go on sale on August 21, marked by two local launch events for public, supporting partners and press:

> Queenstown - August 20 from 5.30pm, hosted by Sustainable Queenstown and ‘Green Drinks’ at Canyon Food & Brew Co.

> Wanaka - August 21 from 6.30pm, co-hosted by Ignite Wanaka (Business After 5) and Rippon, held amongst the vineyards at Rippon Hall.

ONE SUMMIT tickets will be available on the One New Zealand website and through Eventfinda. A portion of each ticket sale will go towards offsetting the carbon footprint of the event and supporting community groups working on mental health & wellbeing, while many workshops and events will be free to encourage community participation.



Click here to download images and the ONE SUMMIT 2019 programme.



