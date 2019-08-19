New homelessness measures a positive step forward



19 August 2019



An Auckland Homelessness Collective is optimistic extra government support for sustaining tenancies signals a commitment to a multi-pronged approach to tackling homelessness.

Housing First Auckland (Auckland City Mission together with Lifewise, Kāhui Tū Kaha, LinkPeople and VisionWest) supports long-term rough sleepers into permanent housing.

“It is very heartening to see this move by the government to provide upstream support to sustain tenancies and prevent homelessness,” said Fiona Hamilton Programme Manager for Housing First Auckland.

“Homelessness is a complex issue and our Collective strongly believes a coordinated nationwide approach is essential in ending homelessness.”

Factors that contribute to homelessness include, housing supply and affordability, individual and household debt, addiction, unmet health needs, personal and intergenerational trauma, and colonisation.

“Homelessness is not going to be solved overnight - in the same way it didn’t start overnight. However, with collaborative long-term strategies, Auckland can again be the city many of us still hold in our heart, a city where it was extremely rare to see anyone sleeping unsheltered,” Hamilton said.

