Government deserves blame on petrol prices too
Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
When the combined tax on fuel hits over 50 percent
in some parts of the country, it is hypocritical for the
Government to blame corporates, says the New Zealand
Taxpayers' Union.
Taxpayers' Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says "It's good that the Commerce
Commission is investigating uncompetitive pricing in the
fuel market, but they shouldn't just be shining the light on
big corporates. With fuel excise, GST, the ETS, and the
Auckland regional fuel tax, the Government is just as
responsible as retailers when it comes to sucking motorists
dry."
"In Auckland, more than half the cost of fuel is
attributable to tax. In the rest of the country, tax is just under half, depending on
where you fill up. If the Government is worried about
escalating consumer prices, it should take a look in the
mirror."
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Commerce Commission: Retail Fuel "Not As Competitive As It Could Be"
The Commission has outlined some options it considers could improve competition. There are two broad sets of options it thinks may have the potential to help create a competitive wholesale market. These are:
• Greater contractual freedom to make it easier for resellers to switch between suppliers; and
• Enabling wider participation in the majors’ joint infrastructure, notably the shared terminals and supporting logistics involved in their borrow-and-loan system.
Further options, including improving the transparency of premium petrol prices, are discussed in the draft report. More>>