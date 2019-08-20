Government deserves blame on petrol prices too

When the combined tax on fuel hits over 50 percent in some parts of the country, it is hypocritical for the Government to blame corporates, says the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union.

Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says "It's good that the Commerce Commission is investigating uncompetitive pricing in the fuel market, but they shouldn't just be shining the light on big corporates. With fuel excise, GST, the ETS, and the Auckland regional fuel tax, the Government is just as responsible as retailers when it comes to sucking motorists dry."

"In Auckland, more than half the cost of fuel is attributable to tax. In the rest of the country, tax is just under half, depending on where you fill up. If the Government is worried about escalating consumer prices, it should take a look in the mirror."

