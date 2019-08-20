Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Racism is alive and well in NZ

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Maori Council


The New Zealand Maori Council has called on the nation to address all forms of racism and not to shy away from an honest conversation about where it’s taking hold. The call comes after the Nelson Club decided to keep a member after his comments became public about Muslims and people of color having a lower IQ than white people. The Nelson Club is a closed men’s only exclusive group that excludes women and has now made itself a “secret society”.

“When you read through the content of the emails and what has unfolded you find a guy who was a member of a far right UK party who held some petty abhorrent views. He’s said, and his lawyer mounted a case, that people of color, black people have a low IQ compared to white people. You have others lamenting about how things would be better with white people leading countries and so on. Its pretty disgusting stuff and more to the point it has no place in todays New Zealand.” Matthew Tukaki has said.

“More to the point just how is it that an exclusive men only club can operate like this – where they get to somehow ply their racist views, taunt all of us and then claim that they somehow have the right? That’s not good enough. We are already dealing with a Mayoral candidate in the Western Bay of Plenty who claims she’s not racist on the one hand but proceeds to tell us naughty Maori’s off on the other hand by saying we’d basically wreck the joint if we got our land back.” Tukaki said

“I am sick and tired of every day seeing more of these people emerge, or be pulled from the depths of their caves, to ply their trade. This is now Christchurch happened – a white male emboldened by hate and influenced by the words of others – a license to somehow operate. Well I say now and the Maori Council says no. It’s time for this all to be bought to the surface and for us to deal with it.” Tukaki said

“In the case of the Nelson Club rules and laws that it allow it to exist in its current form need to be reviewed. These old exclusive little men’s club need to go. A message should be sent that New Zealanders will not put up with this. In light of the former UK national who now resides in New Zealand – we don’t want people like that here. We should not be afraid to review the character test for new residents and we should certainly be assessing their social media to identify these views. We need to stop these people from landing in New Zealand an plying their hate trade here.” Tukaki said

“And I would ask the new Race Relations Conciliator to convene an Inquiry and National Conversation into racism in New Zealand – we need to see all the dirty washing on the table. We need to clean the house and by the way this is not freedom of speech – no one should have the right to pour hate on people of color or to ply this even trade.” Tukaki said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Commerce Commission: Retail Fuel "Not As Competitive As It Could Be"

The Commission has outlined some options it considers could improve competition. There are two broad sets of options it thinks may have the potential to help create a competitive wholesale market. These are:

• Greater contractual freedom to make it easier for resellers to switch between suppliers; and
• Enabling wider participation in the majors’ joint infrastructure, notably the shared terminals and supporting logistics involved in their borrow-and-loan system.
Further options, including improving the transparency of premium petrol prices, are discussed in the draft report. More>>

 

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Bad Mail

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session. More>>

Welfare: Ongoing Drug-Test Sanctions Contradicts Govt’s Rhetoric

Reports that two-thirds of beneficiaries who fail drug tests are still having their benefit sanctioned contradicts the Government’s so-called health approach to drugs. More>>

ALSO:

Welfare: More Measures To Help Those Facing Homelessness

Ministers have announced $54 million in Government funding for initiatives which will support at-risk individuals and whānau to stay in their existing tenancies. The funding will also provide additional wrap around services. More>>

ALSO:

Corrections: New Strategy On Māori Reoffending And imprisonment

Authentic co-design with Māori, incorporating a Te Ao Māori worldview, and greater connectedness with whānau are key elements of Hōkai Rangi, Corrections’ new departmental strategy designed to address the long-term challenge of Māori reoffending and imprisonment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 