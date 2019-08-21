Auckland contenders go head to head

21 August 2019

Auckland contenders go head to head in first New Zealand Herald Newstalk ZB Mayoral debate

Newstalk ZB Drive host and Herald on Sunday columnist Heather du Plessis-Allan is taking on the challenge of keeping 2019 Auckland Mayoral contenders Phil Goff and John Tamihere in line and on point in tonight’s live NZ Herald Newstalk ZB debate.

The race to win the city’s top job has already proven a noisy one with both the incumbent in Mr Goff and the challenger in Mr Tamihere prepared to engage in plenty of verbal slanging.

Tonight (Wednesday 21 August) from 7pm until 7.45pm “Goff versus Tamihere” will be livestreamed at nzherald.co.nz and newstalkzb.co.nz with a live broadcast also available on iHeartRadio.

Audiences from around New Zealand are invited to take part in the 45 minute Auckland election special by sending in questions via email tomayoraldebate@nzme.co.nz or by commenting on the Herald’s Facebook post here.

Host Heather du Plesis-Allan is promising a “take no prisoners” approach and will demand both Mr Goff and Mr Tamihere stick to answering the questions. “They’re both very experienced politicians with plenty to say about Auckland issues and each other - keeping them in line is a challenge I can’t wait to take on,” said du Plessis-Allan.

Even once the debate is over it won’t be over for the two candidates. After the live debate du Plessis-Allan will be joined by New Zealand Herald journalists Simon Wilson and Bernard Orsman.

Both have extensive experience reporting on Auckland issues and will give audiences their perspectives on how the candidates performed.

Similar debates are also planned by the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB in Christchurch and Wellington in the lead-up to both cities’ Mayoral elections on 12 October.

Links:

NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB Auckland Mayoral debate promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OK4C-r8212k

ENDS

© Scoop Media

