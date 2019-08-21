Gender Pay Imbalance - call for PM to take action

Statistics out today from the Government show that the gender wage imbalance, or gap, in the average wage is 11.9%, a strong 2 percentage point improvement from 13.9% last year. The gender pay imbalance in the median wage is 9.3%.

"This is a significant and welcome improvement in the gender pay imbalance. It clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of the very good work unions have been doing by getting significant pay equity settlements for many working people across key industries like care and support, mental health, social work and in education with school support staff (employed by the Ministry of education)," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"But it’s crucial this progress isn’t stalled. We need to continue this trend and fix the remaining gender pay imbalance. That will require a societal shift in the way work is valued and it will also require completing the task of passing good equal pay law. We need a law that ensures employers and employees are clear about their responsibilities and rights. Fixing the gender pay imbalance needs continuing leadership from our Prime Minister, who has signaled her unwavering support for equal pay in New Zealand in both domestic and international forums.

"Today we are launching an open letter to the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to take urgent action to support good equal pay law http://www.together.org.nz/jacinda-you-can . We are calling on her to fix the draft equal pay law in time for Suffrage Day on September 19th," Wagstaff said.

ENDS





© Scoop Media