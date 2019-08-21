Tamihere’s fuel tax promise will require waste cuts

Tamihere’s fuel tax promise will require waste cuts

21 AUGUST 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is welcoming John Tamihere’s commitmentto scrapping the Auckland fuel tax and proposed Dominion Road tramline, but warns that he will also have to make significant cuts to operational spending to balance the Council books.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “The fuel tax puts enormous costs on Aucklanders, especially those on low incomes. Motorists will be pleased to see it gone.”

“Phil Goff introduced this tax to bring in more cash after he failed to keep his promise to cut wasteful spending in Council. If Mr Tamihere scraps the tax, he’ll have to close a $1.5 billion revenue gap (over 10 years) by finding the efficiencies Mr Goff has failed to deliver.”

“Mr Tamihere should tackle this challenge energetically, focusing on the day-to-day operational expenses that have crept up faster than capital investment. Once place to start is staffing costs: more than 2,250 Council staff earn over $100,000.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

