Sunsonics Solar Tour Goes To Parliament

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 1:48 pm
Sunsonics Solar Tour goes to Parliament – this Friday 23rd August.

In support of Ollie Langridge on his 100th day outside Parliament asking for a 'Climate Emergency Declaration'.

Al Sorley and Sunsonics will be at Parliament providing solutions and demonstrating the future with the fully solar powered sound system, powering the speeches & playing a few tunes to celebrate Ollie Langridge and his support team on his 100th day outside Parliament asking for a 'Climate Emergency Declaration'. The longest running protest outside New Zealand’s Parliament in history.

The Sunsonics Solar rig and PA on the Desert Road earlier this year.

The science is in and we all know the transitions need to occur now - it's time to get the politics off the table and just get on with it!

While Labour and the Greens support a Climate Emergency, it appears personal party agendas are getting in the way of New Zealand First and National getting behind this.

Al Sorley from Creative Environment (NZ) Ltd, who runs Sunsonics says: “It is disappointing that the political parties seem to choose the science only when it suits their political aspirations. In this instance it seems that New Zealand First and National will be remembered for stalling any opportunity to get on with solutions to reduce the impact of climate change, which will be to their detriment as the generations who will be most affected step up to vote."

The Sunsonics mobile solar rig is powered by a 1.65kW array of solar panels and backed up by 22 kW of battery storage to provide power through the day and night as required. An on-board 7kW inverter can power up to 10,000W of Hi-Fidelity audio PA – enough to power a large stage with full live band to over a 1000 people.

For the Parliament event we will be powering 4,500w of Hi-Fidelity audio PA to power the speeches and play some tunes to celebrate with Ollie and all the supporters.

Momentum toward solar is shifting significantly:

The UN reports that in 2017, 98GW of solar generation was installed globally, exceeding the 70GW of new fossil fuel generation built the same year by 40 per cent!

Transpower NZ Ltd reports on the future of electricity in New Zealand and forecasts utility and domestic solar, combined with local & grid battery storage will provide a significant proportion of New Zealand’s future electricity requirements. ‘The Sun Rises on a Solar Energy Future’, January 2019, Transpower. https://www.transpower.co.nz/about-us/transmission-tomorrow/sun-rises-solar-energy-future

The Sunsonics Solar rig will be set up from noon on Friday 23rd to play some warm up tunes, with the speeches starting at 1:00pm. Speaking in support of Ollie will be:

• Professor James Renwick (Vic Uni and IPCC)
• Sophie Handford(School Strikes for Climate)
• Carrone Conroy (Environmental Science at UPIC)
• Gareth Hughes (Green Party)
• Thathumbleman (Ollie Langridge)
• Chloe Swarbrick (Green Party)
• Alicia Hall (Millions of Mothers

Come and join us this Friday 23 August 2019 at Parliament grounds in Wellington and be a part of the future.


