Secondary principals to vote on offer

Mediation yesterday between secondary principals and the government has resulted in a deal that the principals' negotiating team is recommending to its members.

New Zealand Secondary Principals' Council chair James Morris says, “We’re very pleased to have an offer to bring to our colleagues. Mediation yesterday was a long but ultimately fruitful day.”

“The main components of the deal are an average 14.5 percent pay increase for principals over the 3 year term of the agreement, six weeks of annual leave and a $500 payment for union members.”

SPANZ Union president Scott Haines says, “The deal also means that SPANZ is now going to be able to join in the work of the accord that relates to secondary principals. The accord between PPTA, NZEI Te Riu Roa and the government was formed during recent teacher negotiations.”

“Of course, it is our members who will decide whether the offer is acceptable, but we are certainly happy to recommend it.”

PPTA and SPANZ members will vote on the deal over the next week.

